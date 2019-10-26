Now Doth The Sun Ascend The Sky – Hymn

Now doth the sun ascend the sky,

And wake creation with its ray,

Keep us from sin, O Lord most high,

Through all the actions of the day.

Curb thou for us the unruly tongue;

Teach us the way of peace to prize;

And close our eyes against the throng

Of earth’s absorbing vanities.

Oh, may our hearts be pure within,

No cherish’d madness vex the soul;

May abstinence the flesh restrain,

And its rebellious pride control.

So when the evening stars appear,

And in their train the darkness bring;

May we, O Lord, with conscience clear,

Our praise to thy pure glory sing.

To God the Father, glory be,

And to his sole-begotten Son,

Glory, O Holy Ghost, to thee,

While everlasting ages run. Amen.