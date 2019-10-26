Nothing But The Blood – Hymn

Author: Robert Lowry

What can wash away my sin?

Nothing but the blood of Jesus;

What can make me whole again?

Nothing but the blood of Jesus. Refrain:

Oh! Precious is the flow

That makes me white as snow;

No other fount I know,

Nothing but the blood of Jesus. For my pardon, this I see,

Nothing but the blood of Jesus;

For my cleansing, this my plea,

Nothing but the blood of Jesus. Nothing can for sin atone,

Nothing but the blood of Jesus

Naught of good that I have done,

Nothing but the blood of Jesus. This is all my hope and peace,

Nothing but the blood of Jesu

This is all my righteousness),

Nothing but the blood of Jesus.