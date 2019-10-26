Not Made With Hands – Hymn

Author: Ulysses Phillips, pub.

I know this earthly house shall fall,

But on that golden strand

I have a bright and blissful home,

A house not made with hands.

Refrain:

I’ve a house not made with hands,

I’ve a house not made with hands,

I’ve a house not made with hands;

I’ve a house not made with hands,

Over on that golden strand,

I’ve a house not made with hands.

There peace and joy fore’er shall stay,

And there, so fair, there stands,

Where shines one bright eternal day,

My house not made with hands.

No pain or sorrow e’er shall come,

We’ll clasp no parting hands,

And death shall never blight that home,

My house not made with hands.

And when this earthly house shall fall

I’ll answer God’s commands,

And find my home forevermore,

A house not made with hands.