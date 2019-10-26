None Of Self And All Of Thee – Hymn

Author: Theodore Monodarr

Oh, the bitter pain and sorrow

That a time could ever be,

When I proudly said to Jesus,

‘All of self, and none of Thee.’

All of self, and none of Thee,

All of self, and none of Thee,

When I proudly said to Jesus,

‘All of self, and none of Thee.’

Yet He found me; I beheld Him

Bleeding on th’ accursed tree,

And my wistful heart said faintly,

‘Some of self, and some of Thee.’

Some of self, and some of Thee,

Some of self, and some of Thee,

And my wistful heart said faintly,

‘Some of self, and some of Thee.’

Day by day His tender mercy,

Healing, helping, full and free,

Brought me lower while I whispered,

‘Less of self, and more of Thee.’

Less of self, and more of Thee,

Less of self, and more or Thee,

Brought me lower while I whispered,

‘Less of self, and more of Thee.’

Higher than the highest heaven,

Deeper than the deepest sea,

Lord, Thy love at last has conquered:

‘None of self, and all of Thee.’

None of self, and all of Thee,

None of self, and all of Thee,

Lord, Thy love at last has conquered:

‘None of self, and all of Thee.’