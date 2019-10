Author: John Burton, Jr.,

None is like God, who reigns above,

So great, so pure, so high;

None is like God, whose name is Love,

And who is always nigh.

In all the earth there is no spot

Excluded from His care;

We cannot go where God is not,

For He is everywhere.

He is our best and kindest Friend,

And guards us night and day;

To all our wants He will attend,

And answer when we pray.

Oh, if we love Him as we ought,

And on His grace rely,

We shall be joyful at the thought

That God is always nigh.