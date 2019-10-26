No, Not One – Hymn

Author: Johnson Oatman Jr.

There’s not a friend like the lowly Jesus

No, not one! No, not one!

None else could heal all our souls diseases

No, not one! No, not one!

Refrain:

Jesus knows all about our struggles

He will guide till the day is done

There’s not a friend like the lowly Jesus

No, not one! No, not one!

No friend like Him is so high and holy

No, not one! No, not one!

And yet no friend is so meek and lowly

No, not one! No, not one!

There’s not an hour that He is not near us

No, not one! No, not one!

No night so dark but His love can cheer us

No, not one! No, not one!