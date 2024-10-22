“You’re In The Wrong Rally”: Kamala Harris Tells Christians For Shouting Jesus Is Lord In Her Rally

Vice President Kamala Harris last week ignited a firestorm of controversy after mocking a rally attendee who shouted “Christ is King, Jesus is Lord” at Wisconsin rally. The incident occurred as the Democratic Presidential Candidate was promoting her stance on abortion, when a voice from the crowd interrupted with a loud proclamation of faith. Harris’s response, “Oh, you are at the wrong rally,” drew immediate backlash, with critics accusing her of disrespecting Christianity.

In video footage of the rally, the student’s voices are heard shouting the phrases.

Satanic Temple Opens ‘Religious’ Abortion Clinic as Part of ‘Destruction Ritual’

Harris, pausing her speech, turned her attention to them, and said, “You guys are at the wrong rally.”

Kamala Harris exposes her vile hatred toward Christians once again by ridiculing a rallygoer for invoking the name of God.



“JESUS IS LORD!”



KAMALA: “You are at the wrong rally.” pic.twitter.com/wzY5ya6DDR — CatholicVote (@CatholicVote) October 18, 2024

She continued as the crowd roared, “I think you meant to go to the smaller one down the street” – referring to Trump’s rally.

Christian Man Convicted, Sentenced for Praying Silently Near Abortion Clinic

Luke Polaske, a University of Wisconsin-La Crosse junior, shared a vivid account of the incident from his perspective, stating that he and fellow UW-La Crosse junior Grant Beth were approximately 20 to 30 yards away from Harris in the small venue. In detailing the encounter, he described his perceived interaction with the vice president.

“There’s a lot of controversy that says she wasn’t talking to us or [that] we left. We didn’t get kicked out. Well, I can speak on Grant and I’s behalf,” Polaske said.

“On video, Grant’s getting pushed and shoved, and there’s about five seconds before she tells us to go to a small rally down the street. You can see on the video, she waves. She was actually waving to me. I took this cross off my neck that I wear and, as we were getting asked to leave, I held it up in the air and waved at her and pointed at her, and she looked directly in the eye, kind of gave me an evil smirk.”

Kamala Harris Hailed As ‘Phenomenal Servant Of God’ As She Speaks At NC Megachurch

“I just want to clear that up and confirm that she 100% was talking to us,” Fox News reports.

About 14,000 Child-Sex Change Procedures Performed In US Hospitals From 2019 to 2023: Study Reveals