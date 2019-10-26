No Night There – Hymn

Author: John R. Clements,

In the land of fadeless day

Lies the city foursquare;

It shall never pass away,

And there is no night there.

Refrain:

God shall wipe away all tears,

There’s no death, no pain, nor fears,

And they count not time by years,

For there is no night there.

All the gates of pearl are made,

In the city foursquare;

All the streets with gold are laid,

And there is no night there.

All the gates shall never close

To the city foursquare;

There life’s crystal river flows,

And there is no night there.

There they need no sunshine bright,

In that city foursquare;

For the Lamb is all the light,

And there is no night there.