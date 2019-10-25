No Burdens Yonder – Hymn

Author: Ada R. Habershon, ca.

No burdens yonder, not a single care,

When home is entered, not a load to bear;

No burdens yonder, all will be laid down

Before we share His glory and His throne.

Refrain:

No burdens yonder,

All sorrow past;

No burdens yonder,

Home at last.

No trials yonder, all the testing done,

The schooldays over and the prizes won;

No much-tried faith like gold in furnace heat,

The purifying will be all complete.

No toiling yonder, and no weariness,

No disappointments, and no more distress;

The future bright, the past all understood,

We’ll see that all the way He led was good.

No parting yonder, and no sad goodbyes,

No pain, no sickness, and no weeping eyes;

But, best of all, my Savior I shall see,

No cloud will come between my Lord and me.