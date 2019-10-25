Never Grow Old – Hymn

Author: James Moore

I have heard of a land on the far away strand,

‘Tis a beautiful home of the soul;

Built by Jesus on high, where we never shall die,

‘Tis a land where we never grow old.

Refrain:

Never grow old, never grow old,

In a land where we’ll never grow old;

Never grow old, never grow old,

In a land where we’ll never grow old.

In that beautiful home where we’ll never more roam,

We shall be in the sweet by and by;

Happy praise to the King through eternity sing,

‘Tis a land where we never shall die.

When our work here is done and the life crown is won,

And our troubles and trials are o’er;

All our sorrow will end, and our voices will blend,

With the loved ones who’ve gone on before.