Never Give Up – Hymn

Author: Frances J. Crosby,

Never be sad or desponding,

If thou hast faith to believe;

Grace, for the duties before thee,

Ask of thy God and receive.

Refrain:

Never give up, never give up,

Never give up to thy sorrows,

Jesus will bid them depart;

Trust in the Lord, trust in the Lord,

Sing when your trials are greatest,

Trust in the Lord and take heart.

What if thy burdens oppress thee;

What though thy life may be drear;

Look on the side that is brightest,

Pray, and thy path will be clear.

Never be sad or desponding,

There is a morrow for thee;

Soon thou shalt dwell in its brightness,

There with the Lord thou shalt be.

Never be sad or desponding,

Lean on the arm of thy Lord;

Dwell in the depths of His mercy,

Thou shalt receive thy reward.