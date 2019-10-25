Never Can Tell – Hymn

Author: Annie Harris
Listen to the invitation:
“Come, ye weary, come to Me!”
Come, and you shall find salvation!
Will you not to Jesus flee?
Refrain:
You never can tell when the Lord will call you,
You never can tell when your end will be;
Cast your poor soul in the sin-cleansing fountain,
Come and get saved, and happy be.
Jesus loves you; do not tarry!
Hasten to His side today,
And, by faith on Him relying,
All your guilt will wash away.
Oh, ’tis madness to reject Him;
For, when you are called to die,
You will want a loving Savior—
So in time for mercy cry.
Oh, this wonderful salvation,
Offered now so full and free,
Seek it, ere ’tis passed forever;
Reconciled to Jesus be!