Never Can Tell – Hymn

Author: Annie Harris

Listen to the invitation:

“Come, ye weary, come to Me!”

Come, and you shall find salvation!

Will you not to Jesus flee?

Refrain:

You never can tell when the Lord will call you,

You never can tell when your end will be;

Cast your poor soul in the sin-cleansing fountain,

Come and get saved, and happy be.

Jesus loves you; do not tarry!

Hasten to His side today,

And, by faith on Him relying,

All your guilt will wash away.

Oh, ’tis madness to reject Him;

For, when you are called to die,

You will want a loving Savior—

So in time for mercy cry.

Oh, this wonderful salvation,

Offered now so full and free,

Seek it, ere ’tis passed forever;

Reconciled to Jesus be!