My Title Clear – Hymn

Author: Joel A. Erickson,
I do not ask to live a life of ease,
I do not ask for wealth or honor,
I do not ask to do as I would please;
I only ask that when I die
My title may be clear to reign on high.
Refrain:
My title clear, no questions left behind,
A blameless record, strong and certain,
That Thou and all who look no dispute find;
Yes, Lord, I ask that when I die
My title may be clear to reign on high.
I do not ask for things too high for me,
I do not ask to know the morrow,
I do not ask that myst’ries I may see;
I only ask that when I die
My title may be clear to reign on high.
I only ask—this is my only plea—
I ask for grace to be a Christian,
To live a life of constant victory;
And this I ask that when I die
My title may be clear to reign on high.
When shadows lengthen on my pathway here,
When evening shades would dim my vision,
I ask for help that I may persevere;
And this I ask that when I die
My title may be clear to reign on high.