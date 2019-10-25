My Title Clear – Hymn

Author: Joel A. Erickson,

I do not ask to live a life of ease,

I do not ask for wealth or honor,

I do not ask to do as I would please;

I only ask that when I die

My title may be clear to reign on high.

Refrain:

My title clear, no questions left behind,

A blameless record, strong and certain,

That Thou and all who look no dispute find;

Yes, Lord, I ask that when I die

My title may be clear to reign on high.

I do not ask for things too high for me,

I do not ask to know the morrow,

I do not ask that myst’ries I may see;

I only ask that when I die

My title may be clear to reign on high.

I only ask—this is my only plea—

I ask for grace to be a Christian,

To live a life of constant victory;

And this I ask that when I die

My title may be clear to reign on high.

When shadows lengthen on my pathway here,

When evening shades would dim my vision,

I ask for help that I may persevere;

And this I ask that when I die

My title may be clear to reign on high.