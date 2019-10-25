My Surrender – Hymn

Author: Gertrude E. Worthingtonalt., pub.

I have given up all to my Savior so dear,

And His praises I ever will sing;

And though all of this world should forsake me while here,

To my Savior I ever will cling.

Refrain:

He leads me each day in the heavenly way,

So onward and upward I’ll climb;

In the straight, narrow way, I’m determined to stay,

Till I leave this old dark world behind.

I’ve received such great light, and its beams are so bright,

That the past of my life’s way seems dim;

I will walk in this light by day and by night,

Still closer I’ll cling unto Him.

Some think I’ve done wrong by leaving the throng,

Who abide in sectarian strife;

But I’ve only come back where God’s people belong,

From Babel I fled for my life.

I have a good home in the fold of my Lord,

Where His sanctified children all dwell;

I am glad that I heard the truth from His word,

And now with my soul all is well.

Someday when my life and its labors are o’er,

And my sheaves at His feet I lay down,

I will meet all the saints on that beautiful shore,

And receive a bright, glittering crown.