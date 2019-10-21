My Maker And My King – Hymn

Author: Anne Steele
My maker and my king to thee my all I owe thy
sovereign bounty is the spring whence all my
blessings flow , thy sovereign bounty is the
spring whence all my blessings flow
The creature of thy hand, on thee alone I live,
my God thy benefits demand more praise than I can
give, my God thy benefits demand more praise than
I can give
Lord what can I impart when all is thine before,
thy love demand a thankful heart the gift alas how
poor, thy love demand a thankful heart the gift alas how poor
O let thy grace inspire my soul with strength
divine let every word and each desire and all my
days be thine, let every word and each desire and
all my days be thine.