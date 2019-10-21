My Maker And My King – Hymn

Author: Anne Steele

My maker and my king to thee my all I owe thy

sovereign bounty is the spring whence all my

blessings flow , thy sovereign bounty is the

spring whence all my blessings flow

The creature of thy hand, on thee alone I live,

my God thy benefits demand more praise than I can

give, my God thy benefits demand more praise than

I can give

Lord what can I impart when all is thine before,

thy love demand a thankful heart the gift alas how

poor, thy love demand a thankful heart the gift alas how poor

O let thy grace inspire my soul with strength

divine let every word and each desire and all my

days be thine, let every word and each desire and

all my days be thine.