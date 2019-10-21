My Redeemer – Hymn

Author: Philip P. Bliss,

I will sing of my Redeemer,

And His wondrous love to me;

On the cruel cross He suffered,

From the curse to set me free.

Refrain:

Sing, oh, sing of my Redeemer,

With His blood He purchased me;

On the cross He sealed my pardon,

Paid the debt, and made me free.

I will tell the wondrous story,

How my lost estate to save,

In His boundless love and mercy,

He the ransom freely gave.

I will praise my dear Redeemer,

His triumphant pow’r I’ll tell,

How the victory He giveth

Over sin, and death, and hell.

I will sing of my Redeemer,

And His heav’nly love to me;

He from death to life hath brought me,

Son of God with Him to be.