My Lord And I – Hymn

Author: Mary Lancaster

I have a Friend so precious,

So very dear to me,

He loves me with a tender love,

He loves me faithfully;

I could not live apart from Him,

I love to feel Him nigh;

And so we dwell together,

My Lord and I.

Sometimes I’m faint and weary,

He knows that I am weak;

And as He bids me lean on Him,

His help I’ll gladly seek;

He leads me in the path of light,

Beneath a sunny sky;

And so we dwell together,

My Lord and I.

I tell Him all my sorrows,

I tell Him all my joys,

I tell Him all that pleases me,

I tell Him what annoys;

He tells me what I ought to do,

He tells me what to try;

And so we dwell together,

My Lord and I.

He knows how I am longing

Some weary soul to win,

And so He bids me go and speak

A loving word for Him;

He bids me tell His wondrous love,

And why He came to die;

And so we dwell together,

My Lord and I.