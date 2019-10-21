My Hope Is In The Lord – Hymn

Written By Norman Clayton

My hope is in the Lord Who gave Himself for me,

And paid the price of all my sin at Calvary.

Refrain:

For me He died, For me He lives,

And everlasting life and light He freely gives.

For me He died, For me He lives,

No merit of my own His anger to suppress.

My only hope is found in Jesus’ righteousness.

And now for me He stands Before the Father’s throne.

He shows His wounded hands and names me as His own.

His grace has planned it all, ‘Tis mine but to believe,

And recognize His work of love and Christ receive.