Where Shall I Spend My Eternity? – Hymn

Where shall I spend my eternity?

Where shall I spend my eternity?

Down in the region of dark despair,

Happiness, pleasure I ne’er can share,

Banished forever in mis’ry there,

To all eternity, eternity?

Refrain:

Lost, lost-awful doom!

I must die, and oh, how soon!

Help, Lord, break this spell;

I must decide now for heav’n or hell.

Where shall I spend my eternity?

Where shall I spend my eternity?

Down in the flames of an endless hell,

Forced by a sinful life there to dwell,

Stubborn, refusing Christ, have I fell

To all eternity, eternity?

Where shall I spend my eternity?

Where shall I spend my eternity?

Far from that heavenly home so fair,

Far from the joys that are over there,

Far from the saints that have gone to share

A sweet eternity, eternity?

Where shall I spend my eternity?

Where shall I spend my eternity?

Where there can never a prayer be heard,

A sermon, a song, or a holy word,

The voice of a seraph, a saint, a bird,

To all eternity, eternity?