My Greatest Friend Is Jesus – Hymn

Author: N. E. Setser, pub.

My greatest friend is Jesus;

He left the throne of God,

This world of sorrow entered,

To save me by His blood.

Refrain:

My greatest friend is Jesus;

He saves me through and through,

And by His grace I’ll prove it,

For what He says, I’ll do.

My greatest friend is Jesus;

He leads in pastures green,

Where calm and placid waters

Flow on in peace serene.

My greatest friend is Jesus;

He loveth even me;

I walk beside Him daily

In sweet humility.

My greatest friend is Jesus;

I cast on Him my care;

He bears it all so freely

In answer to my prayer.

He’ll be my friend forever:

When here I cease to be,

I’ll go and live with Jesus

Through all eternity.