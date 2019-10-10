My Greatest Friend Is Jesus – Hymn

Author: N. E. Setser, pub.
My greatest friend is Jesus;
He left the throne of God,
This world of sorrow entered,
To save me by His blood.
Refrain:
My greatest friend is Jesus;
He saves me through and through,
And by His grace I’ll prove it,
For what He says, I’ll do.
My greatest friend is Jesus;
He leads in pastures green,
Where calm and placid waters
Flow on in peace serene.
My greatest friend is Jesus;
He loveth even me;
I walk beside Him daily
In sweet humility.
My greatest friend is Jesus;
I cast on Him my care;
He bears it all so freely
In answer to my prayer.
He’ll be my friend forever:
When here I cease to be,
I’ll go and live with Jesus
Through all eternity.