My Heavenly Father Watches Over Me – Hymn

Written By William C. Martin
I trust in God wherever I may be,
Upon the land or on the rolling sea;
For come what may from day to day,
My heav’nly Father watches over me.
I trust in God, I know He cares for me;
On mountain bleak or on the stormy sea;
Though billows roll, He keeps my soul,
My heav’nly Father watches over me.
He makes the rose an object of His care,
He guides the eagle through the pathless air;
And surely He remembers me,
My heav’nly Father watches over me.
I trust in God, I know He cares for me;
On mountain bleak or on the stormy sea;
Though billows roll, He keeps my soul,
My heav’nly Father watches over me.
I trust in God, for, in the lion’s den,
On battlefield,or in the prison pen;
Through praise or blame, through flood or flame,
My heav’nly Father watches over me.
I trust in God, I know He cares for me;
On mountain bleak or on the stormy sea;
Though billows roll, He keeps my soul,
My heav’nly Father watches over me.
The valley may be dark, the shadows deep,
But oh, the shepherd guards His lonely sheep;
And through the gloom, He’ll lead me home,
My heav’nly Father watches over me.
I trust in God, I know He cares for me;
On mountain bleak or on the stormy sea;
Though billows roll, He keeps my soul,
My heav’nly Father watches over me.