My Heavenly Father Watches Over Me – Hymn

Written By William C. Martin

I trust in God wherever I may be,

Upon the land or on the rolling sea;

For come what may from day to day,

My heav’nly Father watches over me.

I trust in God, I know He cares for me;

On mountain bleak or on the stormy sea;

Though billows roll, He keeps my soul,

My heav’nly Father watches over me.

He makes the rose an object of His care,

He guides the eagle through the pathless air;

And surely He remembers me,

My heav’nly Father watches over me.

I trust in God, I know He cares for me;

On mountain bleak or on the stormy sea;

Though billows roll, He keeps my soul,

My heav’nly Father watches over me.

I trust in God, for, in the lion’s den,

On battlefield,or in the prison pen;

Through praise or blame, through flood or flame,

My heav’nly Father watches over me.

I trust in God, I know He cares for me;

On mountain bleak or on the stormy sea;

Though billows roll, He keeps my soul,

My heav’nly Father watches over me.

The valley may be dark, the shadows deep,

But oh, the shepherd guards His lonely sheep;

And through the gloom, He’ll lead me home,

My heav’nly Father watches over me.

I trust in God, I know He cares for me;

On mountain bleak or on the stormy sea;

Though billows roll, He keeps my soul,

My heav’nly Father watches over me.