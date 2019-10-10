My God My Father While I Stray – Hymn

Written By Charlotte Elliott

My God, my Father, while I stray

Far from my home in life’s rough way,

O teach me from my heart to say,

“Thy will be done.”

Though dark my path, and sad my lot,

Let me be still and murmur not,

Or breathe the prayer Divinely taught,

“Thy will be done.”

What though in lonely grief I sigh

For friends beloved, no longer nigh,

Submissive still would I reply,

“Thy will be done.”

If Thou shouldst call me to resign

What most I prize — it ne’er was mine:

I only yield Thee what was Thine —

“Thy will be done.”

Let but my fainting heart be blest

With Thy sweet Spirit for its Guest,

My God, to Thee I leave the rest;

“Thy will be done.”

Renew my will from day to day,

Blend it with Thine, and take away

All that now makes it hard to say,

“Thy will be done.”