My Father Knows – Hymn

Author: Sarepta M. I. Henry, pub.

I know my heav’nly Father knows

The storms that would my way oppose;

But He can drive the clouds away,

And turn the darkness into day.

Refrain:

He knows, He knows

The storms that would my way oppose;

He knows, He knows,

And tempers every wind that blows.

I know my heav’nly Father knows

The balm I need to soothe my woes;

And with His touch of love divine

He heals this wounded heart of mine.

I know my heav’nly Father knows

How frail I am to meet my foes;

But He my cause will e’er defend,

Uphold and keep me to the end.

I know my heav’nly Father knows

The hour my journey here will close;

And may that hour, O faithful Guide,

Find me safe sheltered by Thy side.