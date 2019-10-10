My Father Knows – Hymn

Author: Sarepta M. I. Henry, pub.

I know my heav’nly Father knows
The storms that would my way oppose;
But He can drive the clouds away,
And turn the darkness into day.

Refrain:
He knows, He knows
The storms that would my way oppose;
He knows, He knows,
And tempers every wind that blows.

I know my heav’nly Father knows
The balm I need to soothe my woes;
And with His touch of love divine
He heals this wounded heart of mine.

I know my heav’nly Father knows
How frail I am to meet my foes;
But He my cause will e’er defend,
Uphold and keep me to the end.

I know my heav’nly Father knows
The hour my journey here will close;
And may that hour, O faithful Guide,
Find me safe sheltered by Thy side.

