My Dearest Friend – Hymn

Author: Will Smith, pub.

My dearest friend is Jesus,

On Him I do depend;

He says He will be with me,

Until my journey’s end.

Refrain:

Get in touch with God, my brother,

Get in touch with God, I pray;

Keep in touch with God, my brother,

And walk this narrow way.

I know I’ve many trials,

They come from every hand;

I find God’s grace sufficient,

I know He’ll make me stand.

I’ve found a precious promise,

Which comforts me today:

’Tis the promise of the Spirit,

To guide me all the way.

Lord, give me holy wisdom,

To walk this narrow way,

And lead me by Thy Spirit,

That I go not astray.

I know I love my Savior,

I know that He loves me,

And now we walk together,

Because we can agree.