My Dearest Friend – Hymn

Author: Will Smith, pub.
My dearest friend is Jesus,
On Him I do depend;
He says He will be with me,
Until my journey’s end.
Refrain:
Get in touch with God, my brother,
Get in touch with God, I pray;
Keep in touch with God, my brother,
And walk this narrow way.
I know I’ve many trials,
They come from every hand;
I find God’s grace sufficient,
I know He’ll make me stand.
I’ve found a precious promise,
Which comforts me today:
’Tis the promise of the Spirit,
To guide me all the way.
Lord, give me holy wisdom,
To walk this narrow way,
And lead me by Thy Spirit,
That I go not astray.
I know I love my Savior,
I know that He loves me,
And now we walk together,
Because we can agree.