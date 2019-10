Written By Thomas Shepherd

No, there’s a cross for everyone,

and there’s a cross for me.

Must Jesus bear the cross alone,

and all the world go free?

No, there’s a cross for everyone,

and there’s a cross for me.

The consecrated cross I’ll bear

till He shall set me free;

and then go home my crown to wear,

for there’s a crown for me.

Upon the crystal pavement, down

at Jesus’ pierced feet,

with joy I’ll cast my golden crown,

and His dear name repeat.