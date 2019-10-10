Must I Go, And Empty Handed – Hymn

Written By Charles Luther

“Must I go, and empty handed,”

Thus my dear Redeemer meet?

Not one day of service give Him,

Lay no trophy at His feet?

Refrain:

“Must I go, and empty handed?”

Must I meet my Savior so?

Not one soul with which to greet Him,

Must I empty handed go?

Not at death I shrink or falter,

For my Savior saves me now;

But to meet Him empty handed,

Thought of that now clouds my brow.

O the years in sinning wasted,

Could I but recall them now,

I would give them to my Savior,

To His will I’d gladly bow.

O ye saints, arouse, be earnest,

Up and work while yet ’tis day;

Ere the night of death o’ertake thee,

Strive for souls while still you may.