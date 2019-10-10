Mount Zion – Hymn

Author: Ulysses Phillips, pub.
Have you walked about Mount Zion?
’Round her towers great and tall?
Have you seen her mighty bulwarks,
Have you seen her shining walls?
Refrain:
Walk about Mount Zion, brother,
See the Bride in spotless white;
With her name enrolled in heaven,
She is walking in the light.
See her palaces so lovely,
Shining forth in splendor bright;
In the City of the ransomed,
Where there never comes the night.
Yes, the City hath foundations,
She is built upon the Rock;
She has stood the howling tempest,
And will stand the judgment shock.
No storm clouds shall gather o’er it,
Neither cast a shadow there,
Jesus is the Light forever
In that City bright and fair.
This fair City is Mount Zion,
’Tis the New Jerusalem;
’Tis the Church of God, He bought her,
She’s the fair Bride of the Lamb.