Mount Zion – Hymn

Author: Ulysses Phillips, pub.

Have you walked about Mount Zion?

’Round her towers great and tall?

Have you seen her mighty bulwarks,

Have you seen her shining walls?

Refrain:

Walk about Mount Zion, brother,

See the Bride in spotless white;

With her name enrolled in heaven,

She is walking in the light.

See her palaces so lovely,

Shining forth in splendor bright;

In the City of the ransomed,

Where there never comes the night.

Yes, the City hath foundations,

She is built upon the Rock;

She has stood the howling tempest,

And will stand the judgment shock.

No storm clouds shall gather o’er it,

Neither cast a shadow there,

Jesus is the Light forever

In that City bright and fair.

This fair City is Mount Zion,

’Tis the New Jerusalem;

’Tis the Church of God, He bought her,

She’s the fair Bride of the Lamb.