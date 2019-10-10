Mother’s Prayers Have Followed Me – Hymn

Author: Lizzie DeArmond, ca.

I grieved my Lord from day to day,

I scorned His love so full and free,

And though I wandered far away,

My mother’s prayers have followed me.

Refrain:

I’m coming home, I’m coming home,

To live my wasted life anew,

For mother’s prayers have followed me,

Have followed me the whole world through.

O’er desert wild, o’er mountain high,

A wanderer I chose to be;

A wretched soul, condemned to die,

Still mother’s prayers have followed me.

He turned my darkness into light,

This blessed Christ of Calvary!

I’ll praise His name both day and night,

That mother’s prayers have followed me.