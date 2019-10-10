More About Jesus – Hymn

Written By Eliza E. Hewitt

More about Jesus would I know,

More of His grace to others show;

More of His saving fullness see,

More of His love Who died for me.

Refrain:

More, more about Jesus,

More, more about Jesus;

More of His saving fullness see,

More of His love Who died for me.

More about Jesus let me learn,

More of His holy will discern;

Spirit of God, my teacher be,

Showing the things of Christ to me.

More about Jesus; in His Word,

Holding communion with my Lord;

Hearing His voice in every line,

Making each faithful saying mine.

More about Jesus; on His throne,

Riches in glory all His own;

More of His kingdom’s sure increase;

More of His coming, Prince of Peace.