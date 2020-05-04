Missionary Danny Jones And Whole Family Recovers From Coronavirus, Thank You For Your Prayers.

It’s been ten days since our last update, and two weeks since taking the test that came back negative for COVID19.

We are still fighting an ongoing battle in the aftermath of over a month with the virus. We have tested negative for all infections, however our immune systems are still in overdrive (high cytokine levels). This has induced several wild symptoms: fever between 102°-104°F, measle-like rash, purple veins on the torso, burning lungs, fluid retention, arrhythmia, nausea, and many other things I won’t mention here.

By the way, the picture below was taken on Easter. It’s the latest photo of all of us. We crawled out of bed and dressed up for a selfie, which I thought turned out pretty good for a house full of invalids.

Since being released from the hospital, I continued retaining fluid. I gained 20 pounds in three weeks. Last Saturday, I had a heart arrhythmia that left me lying on the floor calling out for Rachel, yet I couldn’t breathe, much less speak. After increasing my diuretics, I’ve taken off 10 pounds of fluid in three days, and I’m starting to feel better. With our two-week quarantine (from the negative test result) over today, Rachel and I donned our face masks and decided to venture outside. That ended with both of us almost passing out several times and me back in bed with the albuterol nebulizer, gasping for breath. We’ll try again, after some rest.

Despite the setbacks, we are taking baby steps forward each day. We are slowly regaining our strength and appetites. The past six weeks have been a blur. As we emerge, two things have become crystal clear. First, God has not left us nor forsaken us. He turned this trial into a blessing to show us just how much He loves us. He has provided for our needs, given us peace, and is healing our infirmities. Though this virus has ravaged our bodies, the gift of God’s grace is sufficient to carry us through. “Thanks be unto God for his unspeakable gift.” – 2 Corinthians 9:15

Secondly, we have realized how many friends we have that truly love us. We have an army of prayer warriors around the world that are praying for us daily. We can’t thank you enough for your prayers! And, our church family has done more than we could ever ask. They have brought us hot meals when we could barely lift our hands to feed our family. They have brought us medicine and groceries and supplies. They have checked on us day and night. God used you to bless us and care for us when we needed you the most. Without your prayers, without your help, I have no doubt that the outcome would have looked much different.

You are a testimony to the love of God that shines forth in your hearts and in your actions. From the depths of our souls, THANK YOU! “…in a great trial of affliction the abundance of their joy and their deep poverty abounded unto the riches of their liberality. For to their power, I bear record, yea, and beyond their power they were willing of themselves; Praying us with much intreaty that we would receive the gift, and take upon us the fellowship of the ministering to the saints. And this they did, not as we hoped, but first gave their own selves to the Lord, and unto us by the will of God.” – 2 Corinthians 8:2-5

