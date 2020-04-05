Please Pray for Missionary Danny Jones, Missionary to Thailand, As He, His Wife And 3 Children Test Positive Of Coronavirus

Bro. Danny Jones, Missionary to Thailand at Westwood Missionary Baptist Church is in critical condition after testing positive from COVID-19.

Charlie R Ellison, a Pastor at Calvary Baptist Church and Chaplain at Deer Park Police Department, shared Missionary Jones’ condition on his Facebook timeline, where he said that the missionary’s condition worsened to the point he has been hospitalized.

Coronavirus: David Wilkerson 1986 Prophecy Coming To Pass (Video)

In the Facebook post which has recieved over 130,000 shares and over 6,000 prayers for the healing of the missionary and his family, Charlie also revealed that Bro. Danny’s whole family is seriously sick as his wife Rachel and three daughters have contacted the virus as well, hence, asking for prayers from around the world for the healing of this precious brother..

He wrote;

Please pray for Missionary, Bro. Danny Jones, missionary to Thailand. He has contacted the coronavirus and his condition has worsened to the point he has been hospitalized. His wife Rachel and three daughters have contacted the virus as well. The whole family is seriously sick. Please forward this prayer request around the world.

Hundreds Circle Round Georgia Hospital To Pray Against Coronavirus

Church Mourns As Bishop, Pastor And Elder All Die Of Coronavirus

Faith Is More Powerful Than Government And Nothing Is More Powerful Than God – Trump

Christians Boldly Share the Love of Christ In Coronavirus Worst Hit Areas In China (Video)