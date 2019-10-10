Mighty Army Of The Young – Hymn

Author: John R. Colgan,

Mighty army of the young,

Lift your voice in cheerful song,

Send the welcome word along,

Jesus lives!

Once He died for you and me,

Bore our sins upon the tree,

Now He lives to make us free,

Jesus lives!

Refrain:

Wait not till the shadows lengthen, till you older grow,

Rally now and sing for Jesus, everywhere you go;

Lift your joyful voices high,

Ringing clear through earth and sky,

Let the blessed tidings fly,

Jesus lives!

Voice of youth so glad and free,

Sing your song of victory;

Sing to all on land and sea,

Jesus lives!

Light for you and all mankind,

Sight of all by sin made blind,

Life in Jesus all may find,

Jesus lives!

Jesus lives, O blessed words!

King of kings, and Lord of lords!

Lift the cross and sheathe the swords,

Jesus lives!

See, He breaks the prison wall,

Throws aside the dreadful pall,

Conquers death at once for all,

Jesus lives!