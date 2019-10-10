Midst The Darkness, Storm, And Sorrow – Hymn

Author: Gerhard Tersteegen

‘Midst the darkness, storm, and sorrow,

One bright gleam I see;

Well I know the blessed morrow

Christ will come for me.

‘Midst the peace, the joy, the glory

And the light, God’s own,

Christ for me is watching, waiting,

Waiting ’til I come.

Long the blessed Guide has led me,

By the desert road;

Now I see the coming splendor,

Splendor of my God.

There amidst the love and glory

He is waiting yet;

On His hands a name is graven

He can ne’er forget.

Who is this, who comes to meet me,

On the desert way,

As the Morning Star foretelling

God’s unclouded day?

He it is who came to win me,

On the cross of shame;

In His glory well I know Him,

Evermore the same.

O the blessed joy of meeting,

All the desert past;

O the wondrous words of greeting,

He shall speak at last!

He and I together ent’ring

The fair realm above;

He and I together sharing

All the Father’s love.

Where no shade nor stain can enter,

Nor the gold be dim,

In His holiness unsullied,

I shall walk with Him.

Meet companion then for Jesus,

From Him, for Him, made—

Glory of God’s grace forever

There in me displayed.

He who in His hour of sorrow

Bore the curse alone;

I who through the lonely desert

Trod where He had gone;

He and I, in that bright glory,

One deep joy shall share—

Mine, to be forever with Him;

His, that I am there.