Michael, Row The Boat Ashore – Hymn

Michael, row the boat ashore, hallelujah
Michael, row the boat ashore, hallelujah
Sister, help to trim the sail, hallelujah
Sister, help to trim the sail, hallelujah
The river is deep and the river is wide, hallelujah
Green pastures on the other side, hallelujah
Michael, row the boat ashore, hallelujah
Michael, row the boat ashore, hallelujah
Sister, help to trim the sail, hallelujah
Sister, help to trim the sail, hallelujah
Jordan’s river is chilly and cold, hallelujah
Chills the body but not the soul, hallelujah
The river is deep and the river is wide, hallelujah
Milk and honey on the other side, hallelujah
