Michael, Row The Boat Ashore – Hymn

Michael, row the boat ashore, hallelujah

Michael, row the boat ashore, hallelujah

Sister, help to trim the sail, hallelujah

Sister, help to trim the sail, hallelujah

The river is deep and the river is wide, hallelujah

Green pastures on the other side, hallelujah

Michael, row the boat ashore, hallelujah

Michael, row the boat ashore, hallelujah

Sister, help to trim the sail, hallelujah

Sister, help to trim the sail, hallelujah

Jordan’s river is chilly and cold, hallelujah

Chills the body but not the soul, hallelujah

Michael, row the boat ashore, hallelujah

Michael, row the boat ashore, hallelujah

Sister, help to trim the sail, hallelujah

Sister, help to trim the sail, hallelujah

The river is deep and the river is wide, hallelujah

Milk and honey on the other side, hallelujah

Michael, row the boat ashore, hallelujah

Michael, row the boat ashore, hallelujah

Sister, help to trim the sail, hallelujah

Sister, help to trim the sail, hallelujah