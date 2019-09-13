Marvelous Grace – Hymn

Written By Julia H. Johnston

Marvelous grace of our loving Lord.

Grace that exceeds our sin and our guilt!

Yonder on Calvary’s mount outpoured

There where the blood of the Lamb was spilt.

Refrain:

Grace, grace, God’s grace,

Grace that will pardon and cleanse within;

Grace, grace, God’s grace,

Grace that is greater than all our sin!

Sin and despair, like the seawaves cold,

Threaten the soul with infinite loss;

Grace that is greater yes grace untold

Points to the Refuge, the mighty Cross.

Marvelous, infinite, matchless grace,

Freely bestowed on all who believe!

You that are longing to see His face,

Will you this moment His grace receive?