What Are You Sowing, Sinner? – Hymn

What are you sowing, sinner,

Carelessly, heedlessly?

Scattering seeds of folly?

Sure will the reaping be.

Refrain:

Sowing and reaping, sowing and reaping,

Sowing and reaping, sad ’twill be;

Sowing and reaping, sowing and reaping,

Gath’ring the tares for eternity.

Sowing the seeds of malice,

Hatred, and bitterness,

Reaping with tears your harvest-

Sorrow and wretchedness.

Sowing of pride and passion,

Pleasure and revelry,

Reaping of wrath and torment

Through all eternity.

Sowing of sin, remember,

This shall your harvest be-

Banished from God and heaven,

Lost through eternity.