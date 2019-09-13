What Are You Sowing, Sinner? – Hymn

What are you sowing, sinner,
Carelessly, heedlessly?
Scattering seeds of folly?
Sure will the reaping be.
Refrain:
Sowing and reaping, sowing and reaping,
Sowing and reaping, sad ’twill be;
Sowing and reaping, sowing and reaping,
Gath’ring the tares for eternity.
Sowing the seeds of malice,
Hatred, and bitterness,
Reaping with tears your harvest-
Sorrow and wretchedness.
Sowing of pride and passion,
Pleasure and revelry,
Reaping of wrath and torment
Through all eternity.
Sowing of sin, remember,
This shall your harvest be-
Banished from God and heaven,
Lost through eternity.