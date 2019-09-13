Marching To Zion – Hymn

Written By Isaac Watts

Come, we that love the Lord,

And let our joys be known;

Join in a song with sweet accord,

Join in a song with sweet accord

And thus surround the throne,

And thus surround the throne.

We’re marching to Zion,

Beautiful, beautiful Zion;

We’re marching upward to Zion,

The beautiful city of God.

Let those refuse to sing,

Who never knew our God;

But favorites of the heavenly King,

But favorites of the heavenly King

May speak their joys abroad,

May speak their joys abroad.

The hill of Zion yields

A thousand sacred sweets

Before we reach the heav’nly fields,

Before we reach the heav’nly fields,

Or walk the golden streets,

Or walk the golden streets.

Then let our songs abound,

And every tear be dry;

We’re marching through Immanuel’s ground,

We’re marching through Immanuel’s ground,

To fairer worlds on high,

To fairer worlds on high.