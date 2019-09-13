Marching On In The Light Of God – Hymn

Written By Robert Johnson
Marching on in the light of God,
Marching on, I am marching on;
Up the path that the Master trod,
Marching, marching on.
Refrain:
A robe of white, a crown of gold,
A harp, a home, a mansion fair,
A victor’s palm, a joy untold,
Are mine when I get there.
Marching on through the hosts of sin,
Marching on I am marching on;
Vict’ry’s mine while I’ve Christ within,
Marching, marching on.
Marching on while the skeptics sneer,
Marching on, I am marching on;
Perfect love casteth out all fear,
Marching, marching on.
Marching on with the flag unfurled,
Marching on, I am marching on;
Preaching Christ to the dying world,
Marching, marching on.