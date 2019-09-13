Marching On In The Light Of God – Hymn

Written By Robert Johnson

Marching on in the light of God,

Marching on, I am marching on;

Up the path that the Master trod,

Marching, marching on.

Refrain:

A robe of white, a crown of gold,

A harp, a home, a mansion fair,

A victor’s palm, a joy untold,

Are mine when I get there.

Marching on through the hosts of sin,

Marching on I am marching on;

Vict’ry’s mine while I’ve Christ within,

Marching, marching on.

Marching on while the skeptics sneer,

Marching on, I am marching on;

Perfect love casteth out all fear,

Marching, marching on.

Marching on with the flag unfurled,

Marching on, I am marching on;

Preaching Christ to the dying world,

Marching, marching on.