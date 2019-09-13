Mansion Over The Hilltop – Hymn

Written By Ira F. Stanphill

I’m satisfied with just a cottage below,

A little silver and a little gold;

But in that city where the ransomed will shine,

I want a gold one that’s silver-lined.

Refrain:

I’ve got a mansion just over the hilltop,

In that bright land where we’ll never grow old;

And someday yonder we will never more wander,

But walk the streets that are purest gold.

Tho’ often tempted, tormented and tested

And, like the prophet, my pillow a stone,

And tho’ I find here no permanent dwelling,

I know He’ll give me a mansion my own.

Don’t think me poor or deserted or lonely,

I’m not discouraged, I’m heaven bound;

I’m just a pilgrim in search of a city,

I want a mansion, a harp and a crown.