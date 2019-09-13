Man Of Sorrows, What A Name – Hymn

Written By P.P. Bliss

“Man of Sorrows,” what a name

For the Son of God who came

Ruined sinners to reclaim!

Hallelujah! what a Savior!

Bearing shame and scoffing rude,

In my place condemned He stood;

Sealed my pardon with His blood;

Hallelujah! what a Savior!

Guilty, vile, and helpless, we,

Spotless Lamb of God was He;

Full redemption—can it be?

Hallelujah! what a Savior!

Lifted up was He to die,

“It is finished!” was His cry;

Now in heaven exalted high;

Hallelujah! what a Savior!

When He comes, our glorious King,

To His kingdom us to bring,

Then anew this song we’ll sing

Hallelujah! what a Savior!