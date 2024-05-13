“Israel Will Fight Alone if Need Be” – PM Netanyahu Vows

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his pledge that Israel will war against Hamas even if it had to go it alone, after United States President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. will stop supplying ammunition for Israel’s operation to defeat Hamas in Rafah, marking a watershed moment in Israel’s history.

Netanyahu made the announcement last week after President Biden said he would withhold key weapons if Israel launched a major operation in Rafah operation, just before the nation’s Independence Day.

“In the War of Independence 76 years ago, we were few against many. We had no weapons, there was an arms embargo on Israel, but with the greatness of spirit, bravery and unity among us – we won.”

‘The US Is Against Israel Now’: IDF Warns

Netanyahu continued, “Today we are much stronger. We are stronger, we are determined, and we are united to defeat our enemy and those who seek our souls. If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone. I have already said that if we have to – we will fight with our fingernails. But we have much more than fingernails. And with the same greatness of spirit, with God’s help, we will win together.”

Despite the partial weapons embargo, IDF’s Chief Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari says the military has what it needs, according to CBN News.

“The army has munitions for the missions it has planned, and for the missions in Rafah too – we have what we need. I say this here in the context of everything that happened with the United States, and it is important to say it,” stated Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, IDF’s Chief Spokesman.

“Love God, and Carry Him In Your Heart Always”: World Oldest Man Says As He Dies