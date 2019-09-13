Make Me Clean – Hymn

Author: Charles W. Naylor

I have wandered in sin, and my soul is defiled,

But I know Jesus died on the tree;

And the Father in mercy will make me His child,

For the blood, it will cleanse even me.

Refrain:

Make me clean, make me clean,

Though defiled and so sinful I am;

Make me clean, make me clean,

Make me clean in the blood of the Lamb.

Lord, I give up my sin, and I turn unto Thee,

From Thy love do not cast me away;

Though my guilt is so great, hear my heart’s earnest plea—

Have compassion, and save me today.

There’s no hope but in Thee; to Thy promise I flee,

There to anchor my storm-driven soul;

Let Thy favor and love be extended to me,

Through the all-cleansing blood make me whole.

How I loathe all the sins that have burdened my heart,

And have filled it with sadness and woe,

Now in Calvary’s stream bid uncleanness depart,

Make me whiter, yes, whiter than snow.