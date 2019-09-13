Make Jesus Glad – Hymn

Written By Amzi Dixon

Music: Herbert Tovey.

The blood-red sweat in the garden

And the broken heart on the tree,

Are enough for my suffering Savior

To bear on earth for me.

Refrain:

Till I meet Him in the glory,

May I gladden His yearning soul

By bringing each day to Jesus

Some wanderer from the fold.

My sins and follies that grieve Him,

As He watches me day by day,

Are enough for my patient Savior

To bear along life’s way.

The scoffs of those who despise Him,

And the sneers of those who revile,

Are enough for my loving Savior

To bear for me awhile.