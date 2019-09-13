We’ve No Abiding City Here – Hymn

Written By Thomas Kelly
We’ve no abiding city here:
This may distress the worldling’s mind,
But should not cost the saint a tear,
Who hopes a better rest to find.
We’ve no abiding city here:
Sad truth! Were this to be our home!
But let this thought our spirits cheer;
We seek a city yet to come.
We’ve no abiding city here;
We seek a city out of sight.
Zion its name; the Lord is there;
It shines with everlasting light.
Zion! Jehovah is her strength;
Secure she smiles at all her foes;
And weary travellers at length
Within her sacred walls repose.
Hush, my soul, nor dare repine;
The time my God appoints is best;
While here to do His will be mine,
And His to fix my time of rest.