We’ve No Abiding City Here – Hymn

Written By Thomas Kelly

We’ve no abiding city here:

This may distress the worldling’s mind,

But should not cost the saint a tear,

Who hopes a better rest to find.

We’ve no abiding city here:

Sad truth! Were this to be our home!

But let this thought our spirits cheer;

We seek a city yet to come.

We’ve no abiding city here;

We seek a city out of sight.

Zion its name; the Lord is there;

It shines with everlasting light.

Zion! Jehovah is her strength;

Secure she smiles at all her foes;

And weary travellers at length

Within her sacred walls repose.

Hush, my soul, nor dare repine;

The time my God appoints is best;

While here to do His will be mine,

And His to fix my time of rest.