Lord, Speak To Me, That I May Speak – Hymn

Lord, speak to me, that I may speak

In living echoes of Thy tone;

As Thou has sought, so let me seek

Thine erring children lost and lone.

Oh, lead me, Lord, that I may lead

The wand’ring and the wav’ring feet;

Oh, feed me, Lord, that I may feed

Thy hung’ring ones with manna sweet.

Oh, strengthen me, that while I stand

Firm on the rock, and strong in Thee,

I may stretch out a loving hand

To wrestlers with the troubled sea.

Oh, teach me, Lord, that I may teach

The precious things Thou dost impart;

And wing my words, that they may reach

The hidden depths of many a heart.

Oh, give Thine own sweet rest to me,

That I may speak with soothing pow’r

A word in season, as from Thee,

To weary ones in needful hour.

Oh, fill me with Thy fullness, Lord,

Until my very heart o’erflow

In kindling thought and glowing word,

Thy love to tell, Thy praise to show.

Oh, use me, Lord, use even me,

Just as Thou wilt, and when, and where,

Until Thy blessed face I see,

Thy rest, Thy joy, Thy glory share.