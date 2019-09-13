Lord Send A Revival – Hymn

Send a revival, O Christ, my Lord,

Let it go over the land and sea.

Send it according to Thy dear Word,

And let it begin in me.

Refrain:

Lord, send a revival,

Lord, send a revival,

Lord, send a revival,

And let it begin in me.

Send a revival among Thine own,

Help us to turn from our sins away.

Let us draw near to the Father’s throne,

Revive us again, we pray.

Send a revival to those in sin,

Help them, O Jesus, to turn to Thee.

Let them the new life in Thee begin,

Oh, give them the victory.

Send a revival in ev’ry heart,

Draw the world nearer. O Lord to Thee.

Let Thy salvation true joy impart,

And let it begin in me.