Lord Jesus, Thou Dost Keep Thy Child – Hymn

Written By J Sophia Piggot

Lord Jesus, Thou dost keep Thy child

Thru sunshine or thru tempests wild;

Jesus, I trust in Thee:

Thine is such wondrous pow’r to save;

Thine is the mighty love that gave

Its all on Calvary.

O glorious Savior, Thee I praise;

To Thee my new glad song I raise,

And tell of what Thou art.

Thy grace is boundless in its store;

Thy face of love shines evermore;

Thou givest me Thy heart.

Upon Thy promises I stand,

Trusting in Thee: Thine own right hand

Doth keep and comfort me;

My soul doth triumph in Thy word;

Thine, Thine be all the praise, dear Lord,

As Thine the victory.

Love perfecteth what it begins;

Thy power doth save me from my sins;

Thy grace upholdeth me.

This life of trust, how glad, how sweet;

My need and Thy great fulness meet,

And I have all in Thee.