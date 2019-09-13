Lord Jesus, I Love Thee, I Know Thou Art Mine – Hymn

Written By A. J Gordon

Lord Jesus, I love Thee, I know Thou art mine;

For Thee all the pleasures of sin I resign;

My gracious Redeemer, my Savior art Thou,

If ever I loved Thee, Lord Jesus, ’tis now.

Lord Jesus, I love Thee, I know Thou art mine,

My rock and my fortress, my Surety divine;

My gracious Redeemer, my song shall be now,

‘Tis Thou who art worthy, Lord Jesus, ’tis Thou!

I love Thee because Thou hast first loved me,

And purchased my pardon on Calvary’s tree;

I love Thee for wearing the thorns on Thy brow;

‘Tis Thou who art worthy, Lord Jesus, ’tis Thou!

I would love Thee in life, I would love Thee in death,

And praise Thee as long as Thou lendest me breath,

And sing, should the death-dew lie cold on my brow,

‘Tis Thou who art worthy, Lord Jesus, ’tis Thou!

And when the bright morn of Thy glory shall come,

And the children ascend to the Father’s glad home,

I’ll shout, with Thy likeness impressed on my brow,

‘Tis Thou who art worthy, Lord Jesus, ’tis Thou!

In ages eternal of endless delight

I’ll ever adore Thee in glory so bright;

I’ll sing with the glittering crown on my brow,

If ever I loved Thee, Lord Jesus, ’tis now.