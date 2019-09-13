Lord Jesus Christ, We Seek Thy Face – Hymn

Written By A. Stewart

Lord Jesus Christ, we seek Thy face;

Within the veil we bow the knee;

Oh, let Thy glory fill the place,

And bless us while we wait on Thee.

We thank Thee for the precious blood

That purged our sins and brought us nigh;

All cleansed and sanctified to God,

Thy holy name to magnify.

Shut in with Thee far, far above

The restless world that wars below;

We seek to learn and prove Thy love,

Thy wisdom and Thy grace to know.

The brow that once with thorns was bound

Thy hands, Thy side, we fain would see;

Draw near, Lord Jesus, glory crowned,

And bless us while we wait on Thee.